Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.68 Million

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post $232.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.49 million to $233.02 million. Ichor reported sales of $189.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $901.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.70 million to $902.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $999.84 million, with estimates ranging from $977.57 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.60. 6,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $712.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.37. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ichor by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ichor by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

