iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $307.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.18. iCAD has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $158,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iCAD by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.