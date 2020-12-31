i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Shares of i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.25. i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 248,215 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) Company Profile (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides i-nexus Strategy Execution Software, an enterprise-ready software that helps organizations to prioritize, align, and manage the initiatives needed to meet strategic goals.

