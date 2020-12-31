HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYRE opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.77.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

