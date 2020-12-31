Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $194,288.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bancor Network, OKEx and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00294392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.01998209 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

