Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $433.00

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $433.00, but opened at $448.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at $440.00, with a volume of 78,673 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.67.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

