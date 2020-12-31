Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 844,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,346,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

