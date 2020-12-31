HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Claire Bramley Sells 23,374 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claire Bramley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after buying an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 910.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HP by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

