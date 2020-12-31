Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.42. 1,420,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,453,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $419.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $386.59 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 548.4% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 912,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 771,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 714,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 615,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

