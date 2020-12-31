Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $240.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.44 million and the lowest is $223.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Raymond James raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of HST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,915. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

