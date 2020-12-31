Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEP. UBS Group reduced their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 387,908 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,101,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 60.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 896,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 336,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 55.2% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 272,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

