Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $138.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00128167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00181342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00564389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00306736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00085321 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

