Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.66 million and $426.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00128904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00184337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00565775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00302814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049930 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.