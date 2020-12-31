Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Down 7%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 756,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 167,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

