Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Down 7%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 756,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 167,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.
