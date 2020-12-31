Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,457.00

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,457.00 and traded as high as $2,560.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) shares last traded at $2,551.00, with a volume of 59,047 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.38).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,569.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,459.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.