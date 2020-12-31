HEX (HEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.30 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded 75.6% higher against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $11.30 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039815 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002515 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003389 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

