Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSKA. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

HSKA opened at $146.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.31. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $1,480,067.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

