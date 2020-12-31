Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 1,228,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,155,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.
HRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
