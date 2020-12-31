Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 1,228,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,155,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

