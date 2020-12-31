Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFWA. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $832.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

