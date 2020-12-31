HempCoin (THC) Price Up 51.6% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $2,730.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,791.37 or 0.99955097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00021164 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012366 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00042000 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,966,278 coins and its circulating supply is 259,831,128 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.