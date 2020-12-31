Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.40. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 7,014 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%. Equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

