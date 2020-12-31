Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $223.55 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

