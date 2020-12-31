Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A CBTX 18.21% 5.35% 0.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and CBTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 2.79 $13.20 million $6.45 12.87 CBTX $172.02 million 3.73 $50.52 million $2.02 12.78

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. CBTX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heartland BancCorp and CBTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBTX 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heartland BancCorp currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.63%. CBTX has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.76%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than CBTX.

Summary

CBTX beats Heartland BancCorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. The company also provides treasury and online banking services. It operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

