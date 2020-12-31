Healthpeak Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,154 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,856% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

PEAK stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

