Head-To-Head Survey: Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.06 billion 3.47 -$114.93 million $1.48 67.80 Sumco $2.75 billion 2.18 $302.23 million $2.01 20.50

Sumco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Solar. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 6.38% 9.49% 6.95% Sumco 9.29% 7.99% 4.68%

Volatility and Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Solar and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 5 5 7 0 2.12 Sumco 0 3 2 1 2.67

First Solar presently has a consensus target price of $82.07, indicating a potential downside of 18.21%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Sumco.

Summary

First Solar beats Sumco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

