Head to Head Survey: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 33.46% 9.97% 3.61% Highlands REIT -58.90% -6.07% -4.43%

44.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Highlands REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $84.74 million 4.78 $18.01 million $1.98 9.94 Highlands REIT $37.35 million N/A $4.85 million N/A N/A

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for One Liberty Properties and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 17.85, suggesting that its stock price is 1,685% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

