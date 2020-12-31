Head-To-Head Contrast: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) vs. Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 2.64% 13.48% 3.51% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

FirstService has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstService and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.41 billion 2.45 -$251.61 million ($6.51) -20.81 Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 1.95 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstService.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FirstService and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 3 4 0 2.57 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService currently has a consensus price target of $125.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.37%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

FirstService beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets locations and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

