Head to Head Analysis: Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) vs. Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) and Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 25.88% 16.51% 9.02% Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A

14.0% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $271.62 million 1.44 $50.06 million $1.82 6.36 Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 1 6 0 0 1.86 Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Seadrill Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On December 1, 2020, Seadrill Partners LLC, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

