Head-To-Head Analysis: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.07, suggesting that its stock price is 707% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.4% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24% Five9 -8.54% 0.40% 0.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.41 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Five9 $328.01 million 35.16 -$4.55 million $0.12 1,456.75

Five9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 1 4 13 0 2.67

Five9 has a consensus price target of $133.01, suggesting a potential downside of 23.91%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Five9 beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.