Head-To-Head Analysis: Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) & Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Winmill & Co. Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 5.37% 19.15% 8.64% Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A

98.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Winmill & Co. Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmill & Co. Incorporated has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Affiliated Managers Group and Winmill & Co. Incorporated, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Winmill & Co. Incorporated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus price target of $78.42, suggesting a potential downside of 22.31%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Winmill & Co. Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.24 billion 2.04 $15.70 million $14.22 7.10 Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Winmill & Co. Incorporated on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Winmill & Co. Incorporated Company Profile

Winmill & Co. Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and distribution of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.