Harvey P. Eisen Buys 582,500 Shares of Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Stock

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) CEO Harvey P. Eisen bought 582,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00.
IWSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433. Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25.
About Wright Investors’ Service
