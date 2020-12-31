Harvey P. Eisen Buys 582,500 Shares of Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Stock

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) CEO Harvey P. Eisen bought 582,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00.

IWSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433. Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

