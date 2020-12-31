Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) (LON:HMI) Shares Up 5.5%

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) (LON:HMI) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). 33,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 835,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

