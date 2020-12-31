Harvest Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $72.96 or 0.00254474 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008412 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 425,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,012 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

