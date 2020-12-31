Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading 19.4% Higher

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares traded up 19.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29. 1,558,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 259,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

