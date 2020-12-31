GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.13 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and $8.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,868,671 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

