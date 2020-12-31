Guider (GDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Guider has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $15,629.06 and approximately $21.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00296074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.68 or 0.01999961 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.