Guggenheim Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $205.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Guggenheim from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.92.

NVRO stock opened at $175.55 on Thursday. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth $1,525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nevro by 11.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 65.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 73.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

