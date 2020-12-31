Growth DeFi Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $20.21 or 0.00071110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $168,340.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00298952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.38 or 0.01992647 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 995,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

