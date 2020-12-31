Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Groupon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Groupon by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Groupon by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,883 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Groupon has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

