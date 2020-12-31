Group L.P. Cr Sells 6,784,334 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $2,510,203.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group L.P. Cr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

Assertio stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASRT. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Gabelli cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

