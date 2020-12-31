Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $286,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,146.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $736,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,440 shares of company stock valued at $53,701,223 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $288.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $293.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

