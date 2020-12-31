Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after acquiring an additional 756,289 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,353,000 after acquiring an additional 451,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 105.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 443,833 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after acquiring an additional 366,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 34.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 348,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. BidaskClub cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.17.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $164.27 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

