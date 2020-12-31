Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Cable One worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cable One by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Cable One by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cable One by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,250.24 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,086.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,881.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

