Graphcoin (GRPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00155015 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

