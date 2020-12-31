Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:GVA opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.56. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

