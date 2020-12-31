Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. 36 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.