Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) (CVE:GWA) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) (CVE:GWA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.37. Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) Company Profile (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 10,942 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

