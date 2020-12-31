Gossip Coin (GOSS) Achieves Market Cap of $34,873.18

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $34,873.18 and approximately $55.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021607 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002098 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

