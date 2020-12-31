Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $750.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 96,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,894 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,494,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

