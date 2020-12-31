Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $2,745,945.36 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $2,745,945.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,237,067.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,373 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,045,620.24.

On Monday, December 21st, Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $3,499,085.52.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 13,100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $1,624,793.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $2,260,244.16.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $984,385.44.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 122,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,311. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 270.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 55.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 32.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.